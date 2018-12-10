A chance for rain and snow showers today, but just wet roads so no worries!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A band of precipitation continues to build southwest and is mainly impacting north and northwest Alabama. Some of the precipitation is in the form of snow like in Hamilton but temperatures are at 36 degrees which means just wet roadways and no slick spots. So the rest of today features temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s and a chance for rain, possibly mixed with snow or all snow northwest.
We will see some breaks in the clouds tonight and then more clouds forming by morning and because of that I bumped up the low from 27 degrees to 29. Either way, it’s going to be below freezing and that means a first alert for black ice! Watch out on bridges and overpasses especially that freeze first.
Increasing sunshine unfolds on Tuesday afternoon and temperatures warm into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.
On Wednesday, you’ll get to enjoy sunshine and temperatures closer to normal.
It now looks like the bulk of the rain with our next system holds off until Thursday night into early Friday.
It does look like showers may linger into Saturday but Sunday looks dry and pleasant.
