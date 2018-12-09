21-year-old man faces numerous charges for overnight robbery at Hoover gas station

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A Hoover man is facing several charges after being arrested for an overnight robbery at a Hoover gas station.
Police say 21-year-old Timothy Dimitri M. Perry has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and resisting arrest.
The robbery took place last night just before 11 p.m. at the Citgo gas station on Lorna Road. Police say the suspect entered the gas station and initially went to the restroom. When he returned, police say he walked behind the counter with a handgun, forced the clerk to open the register and give him an undetermined amount of money.
Police say the suspect pulled the trigger while holding the gun to the clerk’s head but the handgun did not fire. A customer entered the store during the robbery and the suspect pointed the handgun at him, pulling the trigger. Again, the weapon did not fire.
Police say the suspect was spotted driving down John Hawkins Parkway and led police on a chase. The suspect pulled into the Renaissance at Galleria apartment complex and fled on foot after striking a parked car.
The suspect, according to police, was taken into custody at 1:28 a.m. after being located hiding in the woods behind the apartment.
