Work Week Forecast: Rain, rain, stay away!

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - This week’s theme is all about surviving to the weekend.
Any break we have from wet weather this week won’t last long. And even when it’s dry, it will still be cold.
Showers continue Monday, but sunshine returns Tuesday, accompanied by cold temperatures, and stays Wednesday.
However, rain returns Thursday.
There’s a 50 percent of rain in our area Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. On Friday, showers are expected to be heavy, with an 80 percent chance.
The good news is the weekend looks great!
Saturday will start near freezing, but temperatures warm into the 50s with the sun expected to make its return. Sunday should be even nicer, with sunny temps in the low 60s.
