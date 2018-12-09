Trees reported down across area

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There have been reports of trees down across the Birmingham area.
During the storm last night, the Birmingham area and surrounding counties experienced wind gusts between 30 and 40 m.p.h. As a result, there have been reports of trees down in the road and on houses.
It is unknown at this time if there were any power outages across the area, and it is not clear how widespread the damage is.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
