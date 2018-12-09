Sunday Morning Weather

However, another disturbance will swing across the Southeast tonight which may produce a few more widely scattered showers overnight. At the same time, cold air will sweep south which may produce a few snow showers over northwestern counties such as Marion and Winston but there appears to be little-to-no possibility for accumulations. Precipitation possibilities will continue shifting east and again there could be a few flurries across Etowah and Cherokee counties but no accumulation is expected. Tomorrow another low will move through The Southeast but drier air will be in place meaning very limited precipitation chances. The moisture should be gone by the time sub-freezing temperatures arrive overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning with only a few flurries possible mixed in with the rain.