Heavy rain gone, dreary weather continues

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Some of you probably had to pick up broken tree limbs or worse today after last nights strong wind gusts. I’ll be explaining what caused this on the news at 9 p.m.
Wrap around areas of drizzle and light rain will last through tonight and then end to the northeast after midnight. Patchy fog is likely tonight too and may limit visibility for travelers.
Heavy rainfall from yesterday is still impacting local water ways and a few rivers are under a flood warning! The Black Warrior River at Selden Lock and Dam, the Locust Fork at Sayre in Jefferson, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties and the Tombigbee River at Bevill Lock and Dam. Temperatures are on the chilly side and will remain in the lower 40s through the rest of the afternoon.
Temperatures start off slightly above freezing. On Monday, an upper level disturbance swings through and brings another round of light precipitation. The models differ on how cool or mild it will be, which is critical as to whether we see wet snowflakes or not. For now, leaning for temperatures too warm to support snow at this time, but even if it were to mix with snow or briefly change over that ground and air temperatures would be too warm for any sticking.
On Tuesday, high pressure builds in and that will mean drier weather, sunshine returning and temperatures in the 20s to start and 40s to near 50 to finish.
Another frosty start on Wednesday and temperatures in the 20s but temperatures will quickly turn around. The weather should be a little milder on Wednesday as the return flow around high pressure sets in. Moisture starts to creep back in too as low pressure develops across the Midwest. Some of the rain associated with the system arrives on Thursday late but the heaviest is trending towards Friday. Models differ a little on timing.
Finally, next weekend looks dry and pleasant for this time of year!
