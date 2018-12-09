FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures return next week

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The area of low pressure responsible for the heavy rain has moved off the Georgia coast this morning. The system will continue moving quickly to the east bringing diminishing rain chances from west to east across Central Alabama for the remainder of the weekend.
However, another disturbance will swing across the Southeast tonight which may produce a few scattered showers overnight. At the same time, cold air will sweep south which may produce a few snow showers over northwestern counties such as Marion and Winston, but there appears to be little-to-no possibility for accumulations.
Precipitation possibilities will continue shifting east and again there could be a few flurries across Etowah and Cherokee counties, but no accumulation is expected. Tomorrow another low will move through the Southeast but drier air will be in place meaning very limited precipitation chances. The moisture should be gone by the time sub-freezing temperatures arrive overnight Monday night and into Tuesday morning with only a few flurries possible mixed in with the rain.
The low moves east Tuesday allowing for a return of sunshine but sub-freezing temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The progressive weather pattern continues for the second half of the work-week with rain returning to Northwest Alabama overnight Wednesday night with increasing rain chances across Central Alabama Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. A cold front moves through from west to east heading into next weekend ending the chance for rain but followed by another shot of cold air by Saturday morning.
