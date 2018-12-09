Armenians cast ballots in early parliamentary election

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, Armenian protest leader Nikol Pashinian, second left, leads a march to attend a memorial service at the monument to the victims of mass killings by Ottoman Turks, to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the massacre in Yerevan, Armenia. Armenians are set to cast ballots in parliamentary elections expected to cement the incumbent prime minister's grip on power. (Karo Sahakyan/PAN Photo via AP, File) (AP)