Which QB will be the Heisman winner?

NEW YORK, NY (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a runaway to win the Heisman Trophy less than a month ago. But that’s not necessarily the case anymore.
Tagovailoa, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will be in attendance tonight at the New York Marriot Marquis in Times Square for the Heisman Trophy presentation. One of these outstanding players will head home as the winner.
Tagovailoa coasted through the regular season as the Crimson Tide obliterated every opponent that took the field. Tagovailoa, in his first season as a starter, threw for 3,353 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 67.7 percent of his passes and had a QB rating of 94.2 percent. Tagovailoa rushed for 190 yards and five touchdowns.
Tagovailoa’s top rival for the award is Murray, who edges out Tagovailoa in nearly every stat. Murray threw for 4,053 yards, 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Murray rushed for 892 yards and 11 scores. His QB rating is 96.
Haskins, though very talented, is a darkhorse. He led Ohio State to a Big 10 championship and threw for 4,580 yards, 47 touchdowns and eight interceptions, finishing with an 86.9 QB rating. Haskins added 122 rushing yards and four scores.
Realistically, all eyes tonight will be on Tagovailoa and Murray.
Many publications have Murray as the favorite after Tagovailoa left last week’s SEC Championship Game with an injury following a less-than-average (by Tagovailoa’s standards) performance. While Alabama back-up quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a come-from-behind win, Murray torched Texas for 379 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners won the Big 12 championship.
What’s more: Regardless of who wins the Heisman Trophy, Tagovailoa and Murray will share the share later this month when Alabama and Oklahoma play in the Orange Bowl on December 29.
