Wet, cold weather expected to stay

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Widespread rain continues to impact the Southeast, including Alabama. We can expect few breaks in the rain today. Temperatures are holding steady in the mid-40s. Forecast models show several inches of rain possible across the area. It is possible we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is in the forecast. The winds have been occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.
For tonight, the rain keeps coming down with overnight lows around 40 degrees. Temperatures will remain above freezing. Expect widespread rainfall through Sunday morning. The rain chances should decrease a bit during the afternoon and evening with off and on showers expected along with thick clouds. The best chances for rain are before 12 p.m.
This rain is the result of low pressure just to our south. This low pressure will continue to track east and strengthen. Expect widespread heavy snowfall in East Tennessee and the Carolinas. There is a small window of opportunity for a brief period of rain and snow late Sunday into Monday although. There will be no travel issues locally.Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. We’ll see dry weather in the forecast until Thursday night and Friday. At least one forecast model is hinting at another chance for a few snow showers on Friday. We will monitor closely. Expect updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.
