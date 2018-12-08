Wet, cold weather expected to stay

This rain is the result of low pressure just to our south. This low pressure will continue to track east and strengthen. Expect widespread heavy snowfall in East Tennessee and the Carolinas. There is a small window of opportunity for a brief period of rain and snow late Sunday into Monday although. There will be no travel issues locally.Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the 50s. We’ll see dry weather in the forecast until Thursday night and Friday. At least one forecast model is hinting at another chance for a few snow showers on Friday. We will monitor closely. Expect updates on our WBRC First Alert Weather app.