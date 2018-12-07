Steph Curry fulfills Christmas wish of 4-year-old boy with cancer at game against Cavs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Steph Curry is usually not a fan favorite in Northeast Ohio, but he may have won some over at Wednesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Nathaniel Stolle is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer at the Cleveland Clinic. It was the 4-year-old boy’s dream to meet Curry.
His wish came true Wednesday night when Nathaniel was granted the opportunity by A Special Wish to meet his icon at Quicken Loans Arena.
Curry gave Nathaniel, who was wearing his No. 30 Warriors jersey, a pair of his autographed shoes.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr and All-Star Kevin Durant also stopped by to spend time with Nathaniel.
Following the meet-and-greet with the Warriors, more health complications surfaced and Nathaniel has since returned to Cleveland Clinic for treatment, according to his family. A GoFundMe has been established to help with medical costs.
