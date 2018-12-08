MATT: A steady, cold rain expected for most of your Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We made it to the weekend, but it is one of those weekends you'd rather stay inside than go out. A band of steady, light rain continues to move in from the west giving us widespread showers. Temperatures have barely moved over the past 24 hours with the majority of us in the low to mid 40s. Rain chance is at 100% and rain will likely continue nonstop for most of today. Could see pockets of heavy rain too. Highs in the mid-40s.