FIRST ALERT Weather: A steady, cold rain expected for most of your Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We made it to the weekend, but it is one of those weekends you'd rather stay inside than go out. A band of steady, light rain continues to move in from the west giving us widespread showers. Temperatures have barely moved over the past 24 hours with the majority of us in the low to mid 40s. Rain chance is at 100% and rain will likely continue nonstop for most of today. Could see pockets of heavy rain too. Highs in the mid-40s.
First Alert: An area of low pressure will continue to develop in Texas and move along the Gulf Coast. We could see some heavier showers move in during the afternoon and evening hours. If you want to avoid the heaviest rains, you'll want to get things done in the morning hours.
Flood Potential: We do not have any watches out across the state of Alabama, but we can’t rule out the possibility of minor flooding near rivers and in locations with poor drainage. 2-3 inches of rain is expected during this entire event. We already have flood warnings for the Tombigbee River at Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Hale, Marengo, and Sumter counties where minor flooding is expected.
Sunday: Most of the rain will begin to move eastward and out of our area by late Sunday morning. We could be relatively dry for parts of Sunday afternoon, but we'll stay cloudy and cool. Wrap around moisture will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. The moisture that falls will remain in the form of rain during the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs in the mid-40s.
Sunday Night into Monday: Colder air will try to filter into Alabama as the moisture begins to retreat. There’s a chance that in parts of North Alabama we could see a few rain/snow showers fall Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will likely remain above freezing at the surface and we are not anticipating any issues. Moisture will be limited so anything that falls will likely not stick. Highs Monday in the mid-40s.
Early Next Week: We’ll begin to finally dry out and see the return of sunshine by Tuesday. Highs in the lower 50s. Our next rain chance will develop by the end of the work week on Thursday and Friday. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain as it moves into Central Alabama over the weekend and to receive critical weather notifications from us.
Stay dry and warm this weekend!
