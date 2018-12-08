New head of Merkel party seeks to build bridges with rivals

Newly elected CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, left, is flanked by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, as she waves during the party convention of the Christian Democratic Party CDU in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel didn't run again for party chairmanship after more than 18 years at the helm of the party. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) (AP)