Homewood leaders excited about new development

HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) - The Homewood City Council this week approved an incentive package that will allow a developer to build 120 room hotel on 18th Street South.
The development will also feature 10,000 square feet of retail space.
The package is for about $10 million in tax incentives.
However, the city is estimating about $42 million in economic impact over a 30-year span. It could also bring dozens of new jobs.
“To us it’s a no-brainer, from that standpoint. Yes, it’s substantial (the incentives). There is no question. To my knowledge it’s the most we’ve ever done in Homewood, but it’s for a pretty incredible project," said Bruce Limbaugh, Homewood City Council President.
