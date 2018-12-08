FIRST ALERT: Expect periods of heavy rainfall Saturday

The threat for snow will remain limited with this system. It is possible we could see a brief period of rain mixed with snowfall late Sunday into Monday. Forecast models are indicating we could see a wedge form in our eastern counties making for some colder temperatures. The best chance for this brief wintry mix would include Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, Clay, Talladega, and Cleburne Counties. We do not expect travel issues. Most of the precipitation will be gone by Monday as temperatures warm above freezing.