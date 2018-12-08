FIRST ALERT: Expect periods of heavy rainfall Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’ve been tracking rain across the state since this morning. This is going to be a messy forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s through the evening hours. If you have dinner plans, make sure you have an umbrella.
Low pressure will move along the Gulf Coast Saturday into Sunday. It will bring widespread moisture to the Southeast and provide North and Central Alabama a cold rain. Rain will be likely for most of the day on Saturday and continuing into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures should remain above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect breezy conditions with winds up to 15-20 mph.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to show widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday. It is unlikely we will see flooding issues with this system.
The threat for snow will remain limited with this system. It is possible we could see a brief period of rain mixed with snowfall late Sunday into Monday. Forecast models are indicating we could see a wedge form in our eastern counties making for some colder temperatures. The best chance for this brief wintry mix would include Cherokee, Etowah, Calhoun, Clay, Talladega, and Cleburne Counties. We do not expect travel issues. Most of the precipitation will be gone by Monday as temperatures warm above freezing.
Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday with rain again in the forecast late week.
