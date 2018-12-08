Firefighter dresses up as Buddy the Elf and picks playful pillow fights

(RNN) – A Boston firefighter spread a little holiday cheer this week by taking to the city’s downtown streets dressed as Buddy the Elf and challenging folks to friendly pillow fights.
“Pillow fight, let’s go,” Brendan Edwards said, playfully tossing pillows to unsuspecting strangers.
Some are all-in, while others take a little coaxing. One sanitation worker, pushing a rolling garbage can through the Quincy Market, let the pillow fall to the ground and walked on.
The video’s a viral sensation, quickly accumulating more than 175,000 views in just a few days on Facebook, but millions more elsewhere.
“Now at the end of the day there are probably 20 million views in total and we’re on every news channel across the country and even around the world!?” Edwards said. “I’m just so very humbled by all.”
It all started because Edwards and his brother Ryan Sullivan wanted to shoot a Christmas-themed video for their friends.
“We went through a list of topics and scenarios that we could maybe get ourselves into and pillow fights really stuck out,” Edwards said. “So, we went with our gut and interacted with these random people.”
And it worked.
“What you see in the video is what we got, everyone was so positive no one really said no,” Edwards said.
Edwards seems to subscribe to Elf Rule No. 3 from the Will Ferrell movie.
"The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear."
Edwards just does it with soft fluffy pillows.
