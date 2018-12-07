You’ll need the umbrella now through Monday

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Friday! Our next system continues to develop out west bringing in a lot of moisture into parts of the Southern Plains and the Southeast. Moisture is already arriving ahead of schedule with spotty showers in the area this morning. Spotty showers will continues as we go into the afternoon and evening hours with the best rain chance along and north of I-20. Temperatures this morning are well above freezing with most of us in the 40s. We’ll stay in the mid 40s all day long with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph. We’ll stay mostly cloudy with a rain chance at 60 percent.
Next Big Thing: An area of low pressure will continue to form and move along the Gulf Coast Saturday into Sunday. It will bring widespread moisture to the Southeast and provide North and Central Alabama a cold rain. Rain will be likely for most of the day on Saturday and continuing into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures should remain above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to show widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday. It is a good idea to make sure storm drains are cleared out ahead of the rain to prevent localized flooding.
Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. We’ll have to watch temperatures in far east Alabama as a wedge of cool air moves to the southwest off the Appalachian Mountains of NC/SC/NE GA. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama.
First Alert: Monday night into Tuesday morning we’ll likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Any surfaces that are wet will have the potential to ice over. While impacts look low, we’ll monitor the conditions on the roads as we get closer to this time period.
