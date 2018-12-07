Wintry weather forces rescheduling of Christmas parades

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - City officials don’t want people out in the yucky rain and cold weather this weekend, so parades for this Saturday have been rescheduled.
The City of Irondale will hold its Christmas parade next Saturday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. They say all times will remain the same, you can also visit the city’s website by clicking here for more info.
The City of Center Point has also rescheduled its parade for next Saturday. They ask all entrants to meet still at the Cathedral of the Cross Church parking lot between 9-10:30 a.m. to prepare.
And finally, the City of Trussville will hold its parade next Saturday at 3 p.m. But they want to stress that the tree lighting will still be this Friday night beginning at 6 p.m.
“You know, anytime you make a change you’re going to lose some people. The date obviously is not going to work for everybody. We’re expecting something like 70 plus entries in our parade, so it’s a pretty good size parade for a small town," says Diane Poole with the Trussville Chamber of Commerce.
They hope everyone is still able to attend.
