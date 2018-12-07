Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect arrested in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A man has been arrested in the robbery of a Birmingham bank.
Roger Lee, 41, is charged with first-degree robbery. He is in the Jefferson County Jail.
The Wells Fargo Bank on 1st Avenue North was robbed around 3 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.
The suspect got away with some cash.
Investigators developed leads that led them to a home in the 200 block of 67th Place North where the suspect was possibly hiding. Officers from the East Precinct along with detectives and members of the BPD SWAT team responded to the location where a large number of people were located inside the home. Officers were able to remove all of the them from the home which included the suspect from the Wells Fargo Bank robbery.
Three others were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Police don’t believe they were involved in the bank robbery.
