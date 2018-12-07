18-year-old American Sargent scores 2 minutes into pro debut

Sargent also scored in his U.S. debut, a May 28 friendly against Bolivia. The forward left St. Dominic High School in the middle of 10th grade to join the U.S. Under-17 team's residency camp in Bradenton, Florida, scored four goals in the 2017 Under-20 World Cup and three more at that year's Under-17 World Cup. He has two goals in six international appearances, also scoring against Peru in October.