Sensory Santa event all children can enjoy at Outlet Shops of Grand River
By Hannah Ward | December 6, 2018 at 6:26 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 6:26 PM

LEEDS, AL (WBRC) - It’s that time of year where children look forward to paying Santa Claus a visit, but for some children on the autism spectrum or with special needs, that can be a little overwhelming.

The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds will offer a “Sensory Santa” experience this Saturday.

The free event with include low lighting, soft sounds, and the chance to get some quality one-on-one time with Santa in a quiet, controlled environment.

The two hour event starts at 9 a.m.

