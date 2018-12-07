Sensory Santa event all children can enjoy at Outlet Shops of Grand River

LEEDS, AL (WBRC) - It’s that time of year where children look forward to paying Santa Claus a visit, but for some children on the autism spectrum or with special needs, that can be a little overwhelming.
The Outlet Shops of Grand River in Leeds will offer a “Sensory Santa” experience this Saturday.
The free event with include low lighting, soft sounds, and the chance to get some quality one-on-one time with Santa in a quiet, controlled environment.
The two hour event starts at 9 a.m.
