Rain will continue to increase across the state tonight and tomorrow

Rainfall Totals: Models continue to show widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday. It is a good idea to make sure storm drains are cleared out ahead of the rain to prevent localized flooding. Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. We’ll have to watch temperatures in far east Alabama as a wedge of cool air moves to the southwest off the Appalachian Mountains of NC/SC/NE GA. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama.First Alert: Monday night into Tuesday morning we’ll likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Any surfaces that are wet will have the potential to ice over. While impacts look low, we’ll monitor the conditions on the roads as we get closer to this time period. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain as it moves into Alabama. We’ll keep you updated as the forecast evolves this weekend. Stay dry and warm this weekend-