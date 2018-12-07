Rain will continue to increase across the state tonight and tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -It has been a soggy start to Friday, and the dreary weather will continue for the rest of the day with sporadic showers across North and Central Alabama.
Temperatures have been holding steady since this morning with the majority of us seeing temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures are little warmer as you go into South Alabama where we are seeing temperatures in the 50s. We have an area of low pressure developing in Texas that’s producing widespread showers in the state with a little bit of wintry mix near Lubbock, TX. All of this moisture will continue to spread to the east northeast for today and tomorrow.
Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 40s today. We’ll cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight and remain above freezing.
Next Big Thing: An area of low pressure will continue to form and move along the Gulf Coast Saturday into Sunday. It will bring widespread moisture to the Southeast and provide North and Central Alabama a cold rain. Rain will be likely for most of the day on Saturday and continuing into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures should remain above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to show widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday. It is a good idea to make sure storm drains are cleared out ahead of the rain to prevent localized flooding. Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. We’ll have to watch temperatures in far east Alabama as a wedge of cool air moves to the southwest off the Appalachian Mountains of NC/SC/NE GA. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama.First Alert: Monday night into Tuesday morning we’ll likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Any surfaces that are wet will have the potential to ice over. While impacts look low, we’ll monitor the conditions on the roads as we get closer to this time period. Make sure you download our WBRC First Alert Weather app to track the rain as it moves into Alabama. We’ll keep you updated as the forecast evolves this weekend. Stay dry and warm this weekend-
