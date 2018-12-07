Protest impact on Hoover businesses

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Hoover businesses say they’ve been impacted by the protests going on since the Thanksgiving night shooting at the Riverchase Galleria. One business owner is fighting back, rallying citizens to come out and support their city.
Mary Lou Kunka owns Lou Lou’s in Hoover. She says being a mother of a teenage boy, she sympathizes with anyone who has lost a child. But she also says business owners need to make a living.
She did see a surge of customers after the shooting, which also fell in line with the normal post-Black Friday shopping season, but has seen a drop off in business since protests ramped up. She says supporting local businesses means supporting local families, especially around Christmastime.
“I don’t have to worry about this being my only stream of income, but it’s that way for a lot of people. We put our time and our effort into these businesses and it’s up to Hoover to come support us. I’m not talking to cops, I’m not talking to the mayor, I’m talking about the citizens. You want to do something? You come here and support our business," says Kunka.
She hopes folks will come out to the events this weekend at Patton Creek. She says this is the time of year for everyone to hold their family close and make those memories.
