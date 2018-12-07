Pelham HS enjoying new field house, more athletic renovations in the works

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) - The new facility has a turf field, locker room, and amenities such as a laundry room and an equipment room. There was an open house for folks to check out the new field house on Thursday.
The school system is already making plans for what they want to do with the old field house. Considering that 50 percent of Pelham High School students are involved in athletics, they plan to renovate it for more athletic use.
Pelham City Schools Superintendent Scott Coefield says that the school board has approved the plans.
“We are still looking to improve on our spring sports, places where they dress and those type things places for soccer and track,” Coefield said.
The project is expected to cost less than $50,000. They will start renovations as soon as the state approves the plans.
