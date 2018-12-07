New Northport shopping center development forcing businesses out

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -The price of progress is forcing some longtime businesses in Northport to move out to make room for a new shopping center near city hall. Some business owners are upset. They claim they didn’t get enough notice to move out.
This is happening at the Northsquare Plaza shopping center in Northport. In September, business owners found notices on their doors saying their leases are being terminated on Dec. 31. If the businesses aren’t out by the deadline, they could face legal action. A local developer plans to build a new shopping center there.
Some of the longtime businesses in that plaza are set to be demolished next year. One of those businesses is Bama BBQ and Grill. The owner tells WBRC the notice to vacate comes during a busy time of year
“You’re asking people to move their businesses in December. For a restaurant, we have parties that we cater for Christmas and everything. You don’t know if you can do that or not,” Faye Towe, owner of Bama BBQ and Grill said.
We’re still waiting to hear back from the developer. In the meantime, Towe says some of her longtime customers have been trying to find her another location. She appreciates their help and is hoping to find another place to open soon.
