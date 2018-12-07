Body of missing man found at Tuscaloosa park

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -The body of a 25-year-old missing man has been found at a Tuscaloosa Park.
Authorities with the Tuscaloosa Police Department Violent Criminal Investigation Division and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service Search Team found Sirico Devan Foster’s body Friday in the lake in the back section of the park.
Foster’s family members say they last saw him December 4 at an apartment complex in Northport.
His body will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.
