Matt says you’ll need the umbrella now through Monday

Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. We’ll have to watch temperatures in far east Alabama as a wedge of cool air moves to the southwest off the Appalachian Mountains of NC/SC/NE GA. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama.