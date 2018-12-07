Lawson State: Crab Rangoon Wontons

Ingredients:
8 ounces whipped cream cheese
6 ounces white crab meat drained and flaked
½ cup mayonnaise
3 green onions sliced
½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger
Salt and pepper to taste
1 egg
1 tablespoon water
Wonton wrappers
Pepper jelly for serving
Instructions:
In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, crab meat, mayonnaise, grated ginger and green onions. Next, whisk together egg and water in a small bowl to make an egg wash.
Working in batches, arrange 5 – 10 wonton wrappers on a clean, dry surface. Brush all 4 edges of each wrapper with the egg wash using a pastry brush or your finger.
Place 1 rounded teaspoon of cream cheese filling in the center of each wonton wrapper. To wrap, first lift and press the seams of 2 opposing corners together over the filling. Then, lift the remaining 2 opposing corners and bring them also to the middle to form a small parcel. Press all seams together and fold over the top where all 4 corners meet. If the wrapper does not seem to stick, apply additional egg wash. Repeat with all remaining wonton wrappers and filling.
To fry, heat oil to 375°F in a deep fryer or a stock pot. Do not let the temperature greatly exceed 375°F or the oil may smoke and then burst into flame. Fry the wontons in small batches for 15 – 20 seconds or until golden brown. Remove immediately and drain on paper towels.
To bake, preheat oven to 350°F. Spray 24 muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Place 1 filled wonton wrapper in each cup. Bake until the edges are golden brown and the filling is heated through, about 18 – 20 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.
Serve hot with pepper jelly.
