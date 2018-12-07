Jury deliberation begins in James Fields trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - Jurors in the trial of the man accused of killing Heather Heyer and injuring dozens at a white nationalist rally in August 2017 began deliberations Friday morning in Charlottesville.
A 12-person jury of seven women and five men was selected to decide James Fields' fate in the case. He is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury or death.
Closing arguments were delivered Thursday. The trial was held up when the final witness did not appear in court on time.
Joshua Matthews attended the Unite the Right rally and was one of the last people to see Fields before the crash that killed Heyer. A warrant was issued for Matthews and he was eventually located and testified. After his testimony, he was held in contempt of court.
Matthews said Fields “seemed calm and normal, like everybody else. Maybe a little scared.”
The two were supposed to go to lunch together, but Fields was gone when Matthews came out of the parking garage.
Dwayne Dixon, a professor at UNC Chapel Hill, was in Charlottesville with counter-protesters and the “Redneck Revolt,” a group that provides “community defense” and “perimeter support.” He testified to carrying an AR-15 and two magazines strapped on his body with the muzzle pointing down. Dixon said he saw a dark muscle gray car at least three times on Market Street.
The third time Dixon saw the car, he yelled “get the f--- out of here.” He said he did not know the car was the silver Challenger Fields was driving until after the crash. He also said he did not see the driver because of its tinted windows.
Cpl. Steve Young testified on behalf of the commonwealth as a rebuttal witness. He reviewed the geographic location from Fields' phone through Facebook and said Fields' car was in the area of Court Square Park only once at 1:38 p.m., disputing that Dixon could have seen the car three times.
Also Thursday, more photo evidence was released, including Fields in a convenience store with Joshua Matthews, and a young couple from the Richmond area. They were all together less than an hour before the crash. Fields dropped them off at their car, and they said no to going to lunch.
In closing statements, the commonwealth argued the case is about intent. Prosecutors said Fields used his car as a deadly weapon and that he acted with malice, intent and premeditation.
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Nina-Alice Antony said there is no credible evidence of Fields' claim that his car was attacked.
Antony said Fields acted with hatred, and that same hatred can be seen in text messages sent to his mother before the rally. She told him to be careful and Fields replied with “we are not the ones who need to be careful” alongside a picture of Adolf Hitler.
Antony said it was important for jurors to see that Fields had an intent to harm others, making a decision to act of “ill will, hate and anger.”
Defense attorney Denise Lunsford told jurors it was important to review the video of Fields' arrest. Lunsford said Fields was cooperative, apologetic and was crying and hyperventilating when he learned someone had died.
Lunsford also said the case was about intent, but questioned whether Fields acted out of malice. She pointed to a meme she said Fields posted and ultimately deleted from his Instagram account of a car driving into protesters, saying memes don’t always indicate intent.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.