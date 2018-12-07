Hoover city leaders speak out about protests

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - This week, Hoover city leaders are out and about trying to show they are transparent, and they are not putting handcuffs on the police department preventing the arrest of protesters.
On Friday, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and City Administrator Allan Rice talked after the protest at Renaissance Ross bridge Hotel. They say city hall is not stopping arrests.
“Our police’s plan has been not to make an arrest at the drop of an hat. However, we have two primary goals. One that no one would be injured in the City of Hoover, and the second was no property be damaged or destroyed,” Rice said.
The ongoing protests have hurt retailers at the Galleria. Brocato visited with retailers this week.
“The mall is safe. People are there shopping. The merchants are asking, and I’m asking particularly our residents, I’m asking you to go to the mall and support our merchants,” Brocato said.
Three are reports that attorneys for EJ Bradford have seen the video of fatal confrontation with a Hoover police officer, which sparked protest marches.
“The whole chant we hear release the tape. Well the tape has obviously been released,” Brocato said.
Protests are possible through the weekend. Meanwhile, Mayor Brocato is just hoping they can get to the point where they can move towards healing and a serious discussion of race relations in his city.
