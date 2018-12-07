Hoover business makes shirts to support police

Hoover business makes shirts to support police
A portion of the sales will go to gift cards to help out Hoover’s law enforcement. (Source: WBRC)
By Ashley Knight | December 7, 2018 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:27 PM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A Patton Creek business wants to get a message out: Hoover is open for business.

Mary Lou Kunka owns Lou Lou’s and started making shirts that say #hooverstrong across the front.

A portion of the sales will go to gift cards to help out Hoover’s law enforcement.

“I’m going straight over to Starbucks and Krispy Kreme so these officers can get a nice hot cup of coffee while they’re out working so hard because this weather is awful and they’re doing a great job protecting us," said Kunka.

So far, they’ve raised $2,060 by 4:30 Friday afternoon.

T-shirts are $20. $15 of that will go towards the gift cards.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.