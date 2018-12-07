Hoover business makes shirts to support police

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - A Patton Creek business wants to get a message out: Hoover is open for business.
Mary Lou Kunka owns Lou Lou’s and started making shirts that say #hooverstrong across the front.
A portion of the sales will go to gift cards to help out Hoover’s law enforcement.
“I’m going straight over to Starbucks and Krispy Kreme so these officers can get a nice hot cup of coffee while they’re out working so hard because this weather is awful and they’re doing a great job protecting us," said Kunka.
So far, they’ve raised $2,060 by 4:30 Friday afternoon.
T-shirts are $20. $15 of that will go towards the gift cards.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.