Hoover Admin: 2 security guards suffer minor injuries in Ross Bridge protest

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Two Renaissance Birmingham Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa guards suffered minor injuries during a protest at the hotel Thursday night, according to a Hoover city employee.
Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice confirmed the injuries to WBRC Friday morning.
The guards were trying to prevent protesters from entering the hotel during a Thursday night demonstration. One of the security guards told WBRC that he was injured while trying to prevent protestors from reaching the first floor of guest rooms, per a request from Hoover police.
The guard also said that the group set off fire alarms.
Police on the scene asked protestors to leave and they did.
Protests have continued through the city in the wake of the shooting death of Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. by a Hoover police officer responding to a fight and another shooting in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
Protest leader Carlos Chaverst disputes how the guards sustained their injuries.
“Nobody touched them,” he said. “If they are injured, they injured themselves.”
