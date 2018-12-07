FIRST ALERT: Expect a soggy, cold weekend

Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama. Another cold blast is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Any surfaces that are wet will have the potential to become slick. While impacts look low, we’ll monitor the conditions on the roads as we get closer to this time period.