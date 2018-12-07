FIRST ALERT: Expect a soggy, cold weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - We’ve been tracking rain across the state since this morning. This is going to be a messy forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will hold in the mid 40s through the evening hours. If you have dinner plans, make sure you have an umbrella.
An area of low pressure will continue to form and move along the Gulf Coast Saturday into Sunday. It will bring widespread moisture to the Southeast and provide North and Central Alabama a cold rain. Rain will be likely for most of the day on Saturday and continuing into the first half of Sunday. Temperatures should remain above freezing Saturday night into Sunday morning. Expect breezy conditions with winds up to 20-25 mph.
Rainfall Totals: Models continue to show widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday. It is a good idea to make sure storm drains are cleared out ahead of the rain to prevent localized flooding.
Sunday into Monday: We’ll likely see some wrap around moisture Sunday evening into Monday as the system moves off to the east. For now, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. There is a chance we’ll see a few spotty showers Monday, but temperatures at the surface will likely remain well above freezing. The chance of seeing a changeover from rain to snow is lowering as of the latest models, but can’t be ruled out. We’ll continue to monitor the potential to see a few snow showers on Monday, but it looks low. Best chance in North Alabama. Another cold blast is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. We’ll likely drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Any surfaces that are wet will have the potential to become slick. While impacts look low, we’ll monitor the conditions on the roads as we get closer to this time period.
