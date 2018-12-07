Backlog of bureaucracy may be to blame for delay in Veterans Choice Program benefits

"It’s the lag time between then getting the nod that yeah we’ll refer you out and getting the appointment made with an outside provider and then the flip side of getting the billing straight so that the individual is not being billed for it but the VA is,” Busby said. That billing is costing some veterans thousands of dollars. One veteran sent us his recent UAB bill for a sleep study showing he owes over $4,700. He’s says the VA hasn’t reimbursed UAB yet. WBRC reporter Josh Gauntt recently posted about the Veterans Choice Program situation in the Facebook Group “Alabama Veteran” and continue to get comments from veterans who are having similar issues. In some cases, medical bills are being turned over to collections.