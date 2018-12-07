Alabama players Tagovailoa, Jeudy & Williams take home national honors

ATLANTA, GA – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide reciever Jerry Jeudy and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams were presented with individual national awards Thursday night at the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which took place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. Tagovailoa received the Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year awards on Thursday. Both honors recognize the nation’s top college football player. He joins former Tide running back Derrick Henry (2015) as UA’s second Walter Camp winner and Henry (2015) and AJ McCarron (2013) as the school’s third Maxwell winner. Tagovailoa, who is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, has thrown for 3,353 yards and a school-record 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions on 199-of-294 passing (67.7 percent) this season. The sophomore is tied for second on the UA career touchdown pass list with 48 and has thrown for 300 or more yards an Alabama-record five times this season. Jeudy was honored with the Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the top receiver in college football, becoming just the second Tide receiver to take home the honor. Amari Cooper was UA’s first winner of the award in 2014. The sophomore pass-catcher leads Alabama with 1,103 yards and 12 touchdowns on a team-high 59 receptions. His 12 scoring catches is tied for seventh nationally and ranks No. 2 on the UA single-season touchdown receptions list. His yardage total is the third-best in school history. Williams took home the Outland Trophy on Thursday evening, which is presented annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. He joins Chris Samuels (1999), Andre Smith (2008), Barrett Jones (2011) and Cam Robinson (2016) as the Tide’s fifth winner of the Outland. The redshirt sophomore leads the team with 18.0 tackles for loss (-85 yards), which is tied for ninth all-time on the Tide single-season list, and leads all UA defensive linemen with 66 tackles. Williams also ranks second on the squad with 8.0 sacks (-57 yards) and has also contributed 11 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup and a safety. Also on Thursday evening, the Walter Camp Football Foundation named Tagovailoa, Jeudy, Williams and offensive lineman Jonah Williams to its All-America first team and linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive back Deionte Thompson to its second team.