Absolutely Alabama: Bees, Boats Gardens, and Great Views
We promise you a "Sweet-Time" this week on Absolutely Alabama.
By Fred Hunter | December 7, 2018 at 4:06 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 4:06 PM

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - There’s a real buzz going around about this week’s show because we’ve got a honey of a story over in Elmore county at Dennis Creek Farms.

Dennis Creek Farms is Absolutely Alabama.
Dennis Creek Farms is Absolutely Alabama. (Source: WBRC)

Plus, with so much to see you need to travel from The Mountains to The Gulf to fully appreciate our state and you’ll meet a group of teachers who did just that.

Inside The Vault we take you back to warmer days when we went boating on Smith Lake with The Popsicle Man.

Absolutely Alabama: Smith Lake Popsicle Man

And speaking of warmer days...

We did enjoy some sunshine the day we saw the Dunn’s Daylilies. They say it’s an obsession. We say it’s Absolutely Alabama. Join us this weekend on WSFA in Montgomery, WBRC FOX6 in Birmingham and Wdfx in Dothan. We promise you a “Sweet-Time”.

