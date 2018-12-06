WATCH: Man goes berserk when bagel order is delayed

It was a cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese

WATCH: Man goes berserk when bagel order is delayed
A man became irate and started throwing things when his bagel order wasn’t ready fast enough. (Source: Pexels)
By Ed Payne | December 6, 2018 at 4:28 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 4:40 PM

NEW YORK (RNN) – Police are looking for a man after he became irate and started throwing things when his bagel order wasn’t ready fast enough.

The rampage was caught on cell phone video at Hi Mango Natural Market in Brooklyn.

“Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!” the suspect screamed in the video, pounding his fist against a frigerated deli case.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready fast enough

ONLY IN NEW YORK: “Make my cinnamon toast cinnamon raisin bagel with bacon, egg and cheese right now!” Police are looking for the man who went bananas at a Brooklyn deli worker -- all over a bagel 7ny.tv/2PmXm5h

Posted by ABC7NY on Thursday, December 6, 2018

The customer became angry when deli worker Sanjay Patel told him that there were several orders ahead of his and that it would take another 5 to 10 minutes, WNBC reported.

“He just kept throwing stuff at my head,” Patel told the TV station. The items included a computer tablet, a metal stand and a bag of bread.

The suspect fled the deli after Patel called police.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.