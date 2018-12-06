Thompson falls to Central-Phenix City in 7A State Championship

Three sustained drives provided the Central touchdowns in the first half. Joseph McKay’s 5-yard run at 9:52 of the first quarter capped a six-play, 32-yard drive and put the Red Devils ahead 7-0. Quarterback Peter Parrish, who rushed for 100 yards and one TD on 11 carries and completed 5-of-9 passes for 7 yards and another score to earn 7A championship game MVP honors, kept for an 8-yard TD run seven minutes later to up the lead to 14-0. The final TD march covered 87 yards on eight plays and took just 2:38 with Amontae Spivey racing seven yards for the score with just over two minutes left in the half.