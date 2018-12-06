Salvation Army: Bell ringers, donations needed ahead of Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Only 20 days away from Christmas, and the Salvation Army is in dire need of volunteers and donations.
“Every penny that goes into our kettles is used for services,” said PR Director Lori Cork. “So the less funds raised this year could mean less services next year.”
It’s a major concern for Birmingham’s Salvation Army and those around the nation.
“This is our most important fundraiser,” Cork said. “It is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We rely on it, and so do people in the community.”
Thousands of people depend on the Birmingham Salvation Army for food, clothes, and services not just on Christmas, but throughout the year.
But this year, Cork said it’s been challenging to find volunteers to ring the bells and man the kettles.
“We’re having a hard time. We think it’s because of the economy,” she said. “The economy’s better, more people are working, less people are looking for seasonal employment, so we’re having a harder time identifying people in need of work.”
She said its not a good problem to have at any time, but especially this year, since the need is greater and getting more expensive to address.
“Need doesn’t have a season. It’s not just a seasonal need for people. We serve people all year round,” said Cork. “And at the Salvation Army, we serve people 365 days a year. And the needs not going away. And we rely on these dollars to help us fund these programs.”
