Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Aniya Jones!
Aniya is a senior at Pleasant Grove High School with a 4.18 GPA. She is a member of National Honor Society, FBLA, UA Early College and is a school Ambassador. In addition, she is leader and volunteers throughout the community with Chi Iota Delta and her church. Her plans include a nursing degree, so she can continue to help people.
Aniya, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
