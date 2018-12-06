Rain looks to arrive earlier tomorrow

Sunday into Monday is when the forecast really becomes tricky and models diverge slightly on solutions, which is not a shocker this far out. We still think we will see wrap around showers on Sunday, especially early in the day and then the question comes on Sunday night into Monday morning as to whether a few areas see a wintry mix or not. We will have to watch a wedge of cooler air coming in from the east which could cause freezing rain to form in Georgia and perhaps east Alabama for a short time and we will also need to watch colder air coming in from the northwest that could cause rain to change to or mix with snow across north Alabama. Overall, the greatest chance for wintry weather looks to set up north, east or west of the state.