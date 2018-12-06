Rain looks to arrive earlier tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -A storm system is starting to evolve across the Central Plains and will really ramp up through the weekend as it shifts eastward. We will see increasing clouds today, temperatures a little warmer and less wind!
Tonight will not be as cold and we may briefly tumble into the middle 30s before moisture boosts temperatures into the 40s. We want to give you a FIRST ALERT to bring an umbrella with you on Friday because the timing of rain has changed and showers could begin impacting west Alabama by daybreak. Rain will be light on Friday and scattered in nature!
Widespread rain takes over on Saturday and will be heavy at times during the afternoon hours. As a reminder, clear leaves away from storm drains to reduce the chance for localized flooding on Saturday.
Sunday into Monday is when the forecast really becomes tricky and models diverge slightly on solutions, which is not a shocker this far out. We still think we will see wrap around showers on Sunday, especially early in the day and then the question comes on Sunday night into Monday morning as to whether a few areas see a wintry mix or not. We will have to watch a wedge of cooler air coming in from the east which could cause freezing rain to form in Georgia and perhaps east Alabama for a short time and we will also need to watch colder air coming in from the northwest that could cause rain to change to or mix with snow across north Alabama. Overall, the greatest chance for wintry weather looks to set up north, east or west of the state.
Staying cooler than normal over the next 7 days! The next rain maker arrives late next week!
