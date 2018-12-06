Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal with Peanut Butter Drizzle

December 6, 2018 at 11:49 AM CST - Updated December 6 at 11:52 AM

Makes 4 servings

  • 2 cups Quaker oats
  • 1/4 cup chopped pecans
  • 1.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt
  • 1.5 cups non-fat milk
  • 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
  • 1/2 cup liquid egg substitute
  • 3 TBSP maple syrup
  • 2 TBSP canola oil
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 TBSP creamy peanut butter
  1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray and set aside. 
  2. Combine oats, pecans, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt, in a large bowl; stir. Whisk together milk, pumpkin puree, liquid egg substitute, maple syrup, canola oil, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to oat mixture, stirring to combine. Pour mixture into prepared pie plate. 
  3. Bake, on a cookie sheet, for 40 minutes, covering the top with foil during the last 5 minutes to keep it from getting too brown. 
  4. Cool on a baking rack for at least 10 minutes. 
  5. Place peanut butter in a small microwave-safe bowl, and microwave 10 seconds or until melted. 
  6. Cut oatmeal into wedges, and drizzle with peanut butter. 

Note: Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat gently in the microwave with a splash of milk to keep it from drying out.

