Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal with Peanut Butter Drizzle

Makes 4 servings
- 2 cups Quaker oats
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 1.5 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¾ tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1.5 cups non-fat milk
- 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup liquid egg substitute
- 3 TBSP maple syrup
- 2 TBSP canola oil
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 TBSP creamy peanut butter
- Preheat oven to 375° F. Coat a 9-inch pie plate with cooking spray and set aside.
- Combine oats, pecans, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt, in a large bowl; stir. Whisk together milk, pumpkin puree, liquid egg substitute, maple syrup, canola oil, and vanilla extract in a separate bowl. Add milk mixture to oat mixture, stirring to combine. Pour mixture into prepared pie plate.
- Bake, on a cookie sheet, for 40 minutes, covering the top with foil during the last 5 minutes to keep it from getting too brown.
- Cool on a baking rack for at least 10 minutes.
- Place peanut butter in a small microwave-safe bowl, and microwave 10 seconds or until melted.
- Cut oatmeal into wedges, and drizzle with peanut butter.
Note: Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Reheat gently in the microwave with a splash of milk to keep it from drying out.
