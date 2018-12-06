Police: Woman hired man to kill father of their child

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A second person has been arrested in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of a restaurant employee and detectives say this suspect and the victim had a history together.
Amanda Nicole Needy, 28, of Louisville, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police on December 5.
Needy’s arrest report says detectives learned that she was going to pay the other person charged in the case, Timothy Shane Singer, to murder the victim, Nicholas Morris, 33. The report says Morris is the father of Needy’s child and that Needy and Morris were in a custody dispute. It also states that Needy drove Singer to the restaurant where the murder happened.
Singer was arrested one week after the murder. Needy was booked into Louisville metro Corrections on one count of murder-domestic violence. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash.
