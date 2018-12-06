Pastors 4 People group raises more than $30K to help employees impacted by daily protests in Hoover

“This protest is happening and the reality is, I think you saw it last night, it’s not slowing down. So what then do we do?” asked McClure. “We as a church body step in and say to every person who may be getting sent home, to every person who isn’t getting the hours you need, to every person who is worrying about how I’m going to provide for my children, somebody’s thinking about you and praying for you,“ he continued.