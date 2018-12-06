Ohio dad makes his daughter, 10, walk to school after bullying

SWANTON, OH (WOIO) - Matt Cox said his daughter was kicked off the school bus twice this year for bullying another student.
The last time was the final straw. Fed up with her behavior, he decided to teach her a “life lesson."
Cox posted a video on Facebook making his 10-year-old daughter walk five miles to school in near-freezing temperatures. The video has gone viral. It’s been shared more than 300,000 times and garnered more than 64K comments.
The Swanton, Ohio, dad said lesson learned.
“Still has all her extremities intact is happy and healthy and seems to have a new outlook on bullying as well as a new appreciation for some of the simple things in life she used to take for granted," according to his post. He included the hashtags #HOLDOURKIDSACOUNTABLE #STOPBULLYING.
