Northport woman killed in vehicle accident, two others injured

NORTHPORT, AL (WBRC) -State Troopers are investigating a deadly two-car crash the claimed the life of a Northport woman and injured two others.
The crash happened December 5 on Alabama 171, about five miles north of Northport.
The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Sue Montgomery.
Troopers said she was killed when the 1999 Honda CRV she was driving collided head-on with a 2006 GMC Sierra driven by 27-year-old Jose Erregu of Tuscaloosa. Erregu and a passenger in the Sierra were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment.
