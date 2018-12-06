Matt says we’ll see one more day of dry weather

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is a very cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s! We are dealing with a mostly clear sky, but we'll likely see some extra clouds move in throughout the day. Temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon. We'll stay dry today, but moisture will begin to increase tomorrow giving us spotty showers in West Alabama Friday.
Yard Work: Today would be a great idea to get some work done outside since we’ll stay dry. Make sure the gutters and storm drains are cleared ahead of our big rainmaker for the weekend. We don’t need storm drains filled with leaves/debris resulting in minor flooding.
First Alert: Temperatures will likely trend above freezing Friday morning with many spots in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday giving way to a 40% chance for scattered showers mainly in west Alabama. The main round of steady soaking rain will occur Friday night into Saturday.
Next Big Thing: Models continue to show an area of low pressure sliding along the Gulf Coast. We’ll stay on the cool and stable side of the storm, so a cold rain continues to be our likely scenario for the weekend. Rain will be likely for most of Saturday. Best to make Saturday a lazy day inside if you can. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 40s.
Rainfall Totals: We are expecting to see widespread rainfall totals of 2-3 inches through Monday morning.
Wintry Mix Monday: As cold air filters in Monday, we could see some leftover moisture transition to a rain/snow/sleet mix for parts of North Alabama. Chance for this to occur is around 30%, and we aren’t expecting any issues. Temperatures should remain above freezing throughout the weekend. They will likely dip below freezing Tuesday morning AFTER the precipitation moves out.
