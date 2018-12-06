Judge rules prosecutors must turn over evidence in Galleria shooting case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -The attorney for the man arrested for allegedly firing the first shots in that deadly shooting in the Galleria in Hoover may soon see all the evidence in the case.
Erron Brown’s attorney, Charles Salvagio, says videos could be crucial in this case.
On Wednesday, a judge ruled that prosecutors must turn over all the evidence the state has in the case - that includes body cams and video.
Salvagio believes the video will show Erron Brown was not the instigator of the shooting inside the Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
WBRC spoke with local attorney Roger Appell about the discovery motion. He says it has standard language in it, but says the interesting part is the timing of it since there’s been no preliminary hearing yet in the case.
"Since this is such a high visible case, I don’t think the prosecution objected to it, and once the motion was filed, I think the judge granted it so that there could be some transparency in this case,” Appell said.
Brown’s preliminary hearing is Jan. 17. Salvagio hasn’t seen any evidence yet. ALEA has it for their investigation of the shootings. He expects the DA’s office will turn it over once they get it.
