Job openings: Apply to be a part of WBRC, Gray TV

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - WBRC-TV is an equal opportunity employer and from time to time has open positions at the station.
If you are interested in additional details or to apply for an opening, please click here to visit the Gray TV careers website.
You can view all open job positions or use the search form to find jobs that suit your specific career interests.
About WBRC FOX6 News
WBRC FOX6 News has served Central Alabama communities for more than 60 years as the leader in news, weather, sports and entertainment. WBRC is a Gray TV company.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.